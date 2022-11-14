Watch elderly man’s epic reaction to wife’s bridal attire

Video of an elderly man’s epic reaction to his wife’s bridal attire is now doing rounds on different social media platforms. The video was shared on Instagram by Devika Sanndhu.

In the short but viral clip, it can be seen that the elderly man is standing in the kitchen of the house. However, as he moves from there he is taken by surprise as he sees his wife dressed as a new bride. Instantly, he expresses his love and happiness by clapping for her, who can be seen sitting on a couch as a bride. He is also seen smiling.

Till now, the video has garnered over 2 million viewership on Instagram alone. Thousands of people apart from liking the video have given their comments on the video, which has been captioned as “The way Baba fixes Bibi’s dupatta.”

“Yaar I watched this video so many times… his reaction is 🥺🥺🥹”, wrote one user. Another wrote, “I don’t think our generation will ever experience this pure love🥹”