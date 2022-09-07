Watch: Elderly man marries 25 year old girl, bride’s reaction leaves Internet in shock

Love can conquer anything in the world and it also transcends rigid barriers of age, gender and cast, etc. In light of it, an elderly man in Bihar got married to a 25-year-old with consent of the girl. A short video from the wedding has gone viral on all social media platforms for a unique reason.

In the clip, the groom seems to be more than 60-years-old whereas the bride does not look more than 25 years. Such huge gap between the age of the man and the woman could be questionable at some cases. However, the bride’s reaction says otherwise and it has blown everyone’s senses.

The video begins with an elderly man sitting in the groom’s getup, while the bride is seen laughing and smiling next to him.

Watch Video Here:

Netizens were not only shocked by the age gap between the bride and the groom but also by the reaction of the girl when the camera pointed at her. Internet users could not hold back their reactions on this video and made sarcastic remarks on this culture.

One person wrote, “Kese mil jate he” and another comment read, “Haan thoda dard hua, par chalta hai.”

Meanwhile some people were furious over the page admin for misleading information as they believe that the man in the video is actually bride’s father whereas the man behind the two is the groom. “Are that’s her father rey dhula pic hey betha hai” wrote an user and another person commented, “Misleading post like this should be banned and punished .. creating all kind of allegations…out of 100 ppl 25 ppl will belive this”