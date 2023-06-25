Watch: Duo grooves to ‘Laung da lashkara’ with flawless coordination

Social media has given individuals a platform to showcase their diverse talents through videos. People are showing off their amazing skills including singing, makeup, and culinary skills on the internet. Among the indefinite categories, dancing videos have gained remarkable popularity. They not only uplift our mood but often leave us tapping our feet. One such video making the rounds on the internet features a woman and her partner dishing out energetic moves.

In the video, the duo can be seen wearing all black and setting the dance floor on fire. Their dance moves can be seen perfectly on beat with well-synchronised steps to the song, Laung Da Lashkara.

The Instagram post shows artists Janhvi Motwani and Shehzan Khan in black outfits, with the caption, “Sorry to keep you waiting, but we are back.”

Since being shared on June 16, the video has accumulated over 4.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

One user appreciated her moves and said, “That hair flip, relaxed dance steps, expressions and his neck shake (include smile, too). The best of all versions so far!” Another wrote, “This guy’s owns this song and choreography, can’t get over his dance playing his dance on loop.”

Laung Da Lashkara is from the movie Patiala House, which was released in 2011. The movie featured actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, while this song that has gone massively viral ever since was performed by Hard Kaur, Jasbir Jassi, and Mahalakshmi Iyer.