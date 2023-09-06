WATCH: Duo energetic dance on ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ with flawless coordination

In 2019, a song called “Ghar More Pardesiya” from the movie Kalank was released, and it still holds a special place in people’s hearts. Some fans even share their own versions of the song. Recently, a video of two talented dancers dancing to this song has taken Instagram by storm, leaving people tapping their feet and dancing along.

In this viral video, two girls dressed in green anarkali suits can be seen gracefully moving to the enchanting tune of “Ghar More Pardesiya.” As soon as the music starts, their energy and synchronization become evident. Their expressions and semi-classical dance moves are truly out of this world. Watching them dance effortlessly is bound to make you want to join in and dance to the beat.

This captivating video was shared by Instagram user Anushi Singh on May 28. Since then, it has garnered over 3.5 million views and numerous wonderful comments praising the duo’s performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushi Singh (@anushisingh_np)

One user commented, “Absolutely stunning. The growth is beautiful, love you both.” Another wrote, “Ufff, this is beyond amazing.” A third user simply said, “So beautiful.”

One enthusiastic fan shared, “Although I would have loved a pure classical choreography for this song, its specialty lies in the perfect blend of classical and waacking. I absolutely loved it! What amazed me is that they didn’t miss a single beat, with clean and clear steps. There wasn’t a single moment of rush. Every beat was covered with a unique step, which made me fall in awe of this performance. Hats off!”

The song “Ghar More Pardesiya” was sung by the talented duo of Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade. The music was composed by the maestro Pritam Chakraborty, and the lyrics were penned by the renowned lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video featured the legendary Madhuri Dixit, the talented Alia Bhatt, and the charismatic Varun Dhawan.