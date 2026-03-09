Watch: Drone view of Vande Bharat Train running besides chilli fields

Advertisement

In the video Vande Bharat Train has been captured is India’s first indigenously designed, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. It was launched in February 2019 and operates at speeds up to 160 km/h. Vande Bharat connects major cities and is now expanding to include sleeper options.

The video has gone viral on social media due to its beautifully captured drone-view showing Vande Bharat running besided beautiful orange and red chilli fields in Mandapadu, Andhra Pradesh.

The video is uploaded by ‘suganography’ on Instagram with calling the running train as “Saffron Supremacy 🔥🌶️.”

He also says, “It’s my long pending checklist to capture Vande Bharat Train that too orange one. Finally made it in Guntur, Stunning train passing over mirchi fields felt soo dramatic. Great effort by Indian railways in making the connectivity everywhere in India. Whenever I saw the reels from netherland tulip field train pass by it was bliss to watch trying similar frames in India felt great. Share your thoughts in the comment ✨.”

Advertisement

The video has garnered 186k views, 18.1k likes, and numerous comments. The comment section is showered with smiling face with heart-eyes emoji and some people are seen guessing the location in which the video is captured.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugan Murali (@suganography)