Watch: Dog welcomes Ganapati Bapa in festive attire and the internet is loving it

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has began in India, bringing in the festive joys and excitement among people. And it seems, some other are also equally excited to welcome Ganapati Bapa home. A video of dog welcoming Lord Ganesh’s idol wearing traditional festive attire is getting all the love on the internet.

The heartwarming video shows a stray dog, who is being called as Sheru lovingly, is seen welcoming Bappa and joining the Ganpati Agaman. The video is sourced from Bandra East, Mumbai.

In the video, Sheru, donning a red and white dress, takes part in welcoming Ganpati with the Shree Sai Seva Mitra Mandal with the same devotion as humans. The adorable video has already got 1 million after it shared on Instagram with the caption, ” Sheru living his best life with shree_sai_seva_mitra_mandal of Bandra East, as they welcome Ganpati Bappa to their home. Ganpati Agaman, 2024.”

Sheru is seen enjoying the ride with Lord Ganesh on a vehicle then runnign out on the road to get some pets from other humans now and then and enjoying the procession.

The video has received many likes from millions of users and many comments expressing how much the festive fervor has grasped both humans and animals together.

Watch the video here:

One user reflected, “Sheru have no phone, no time to click pictures, his eyes capture everything. Happiest.”

A user on a light note of humour said, “Every mandal has that one dog who is almost the adhyaksha (president) of that mandal!”

Another said, “Indeed one of the best living soul in Bappas Aagman.”

One more user quipped, “This video made my day! Festivals truly bring everyone together, even our furry friends.”