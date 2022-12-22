Watch: Dog reminds little girl to do homework as father comes home

Have you ever heard the phrase “A dog is a man’s best friend?” It’s old, common, and accurate. You will undoubtedly agree to it if you own a dog. The bond you have with your pet is one-of-a-kind and indescribable. Netizens have been drawn to an adorable bond between a dog and a young girl with a post. An old video of a pet dog reminding a young girl to do her homework has resurfaced.

An endearing video depicting a beautiful bond between a dog and a young girl is making the rounds on the internet. The video is old, but it has gone viral again after being re-posted on Twitter a few days ago. The video shows a pet dog reminding a young girl to do her homework and turn off the television because her father was home.

In the video, posted on Twitter by Yoda4ever, shows a German Shepherd keeping an eye out for his young human. When the dog heard approaching footsteps, he alerted the girl watching TV at home and reminded her to do her homework. The adorable video has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

When the dog hears approaching footsteps, he quickly turns to the girl watching TV at home and reminds her to do her homework, and the dad soon enters the house and sees the girl studying, all thanks to the dog.

The cute video is winning people’s heart. “Pawtners in crime…,” the caption reads alongside the video. The clip has received 853.8k views and 39.5k likes so far. Netizens were too fast to reply to the video and their hilarious comments.

A user wrote, “I love it it’s so cool what a good friend”.

“Such a good doggo, lmaoo”, the second user wrote.

“You know it is cute that the dog alerts her and is basically her companion, but I can’t help but notice how he walks by her and the dog and doesn’t even acknowledge them? Like are you the day and you are not even gonna say hi to your daughter when you just get home??? Sad man, a Twitter user wrote.