Watch: Dog and 2 raccoons try to catch bubbles, netizens are in awe

The Internet is a powerhouse of cute animal videos, and each one of these clips has the tendency to brighten our days. One such video of a dog and two raccoons trying to catch bubbles is here to leave you smiling ear to ear.

In the clip shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, a person can be seen blowing some soap bubbles in front of the raccoons and the dog. Further in the video, the animals can be seen trying hard to catch some of the bubbles but kept failing obviously. Although it is cute to see the dog trying to blend in with the band, the raccoons lifting their tiny paws to hold the bubbles is a much delight to watch.

The caption in the post read, “Catching soap bubbles.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the post has garnered more than 2.3 million views and tons of comments. Netizens were in awe as they donned the comment section with their reactions. One person wrote, “Bullying the poodle…” and another comment read, “This is so darn cute.”

A third user commented, “Think every soul loves soap bubbles” and the fourth person said, “Dog has no idea how to play this game”

Some users also shared clips of their pets playing with bubbles.