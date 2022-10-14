Watch: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye

In a recent video a startling and rare incident has been witnessed. A doctor was seen removing lenses from the eye of a patient in the video. Reportedly, the doctor separated all the collected lenses with the help of jeweller’s forceps and counted it to find that there were 23 lenses. The incident took place in California in the United States a few days back.

Later the doctor took to Instagram to share the video. Shared by california_eye_associates to Instagram the video has been captioned as, “A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row.” The post has already earned more than 82 thousand likes on Instagram.

The patient put in a new set of lenses for about a month in a row without removing the previous day’s lenses out.

In the video we can see that contact lenses are being taken out with the help of a cotton wool bud while the video has been focused at close up angle of the lady patient on her eye. The doctor later said that it was a rare experience for her and she had never seen anything like it ‘in nearly 20 years of practice’.

The patient reportedly was feeling ‘better already’ following the removal of the lenses and she was sent away with eye drops.

Watch the video here: