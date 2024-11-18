WATCH: DIY matchstick hack to light fire you should not try

Do it yourself (DIY) hacks are going viral these days with many in the social media trying and testing the viral hacks gaining views in millions. However, many hacks prove to be deadly and fail miserably because of their risky nature just like this DIY matchstick hack. In a video shared on social media platform Instagram, @mandiyajoseph with caption, ‘Survival Skills: Useful Camping Lifehack’

In the video a man can be seen cutting an one inch section of his slipper and removing that part. After that he inserts a matchstick in the cut section. On another part of his slipper, he sticks the grainy part of the matchstick that is used to light the stick. He then demonstrates lighting the matchstick using this DIY matchstick hack.

Many netizens have commented about the uselessness of this hack in the comments section. One user wrote,” This man created a problem for the solution.” Another comment read,” will it work in rain”. But this DIY is as useless as it looks.