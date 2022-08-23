Watch: Dhawan-led Indian cricket team recreate Norwegian Dance Crew’s performance on ‘Kala Chashma’

Shikhar Dhawan led the young Indian cricket team to recreate the Norwegian Dance Crew’s viral performance on ‘Kala Chashma’ to celebrate India’s win over Zimbabwe.

After the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the third ODI and clinched the series 3-0, the Indian cricket team decided to celebrate it.

After the match, some of the Indian team members danced to the hit song ‘Kala Chashma‘ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ and recreated the Norwegian Dance Crew’s performance of the Bollywood song. Shikhar Dhawan shared a glimpse of the celebration on his Instagram page.

The video of the Dhawan-led Indian cricket team’s performance on ‘Kala Chashma’ has now gone viral.