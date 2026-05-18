Watch: Devotees shower lakhs of rupees on Gujarati singer during an event

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A video has gone viral on the internet in which the Gujarati folk singer was almost buried under lakhs of rupees showered by devotees.

The singer is identified as Gopal Sadhu; he was hired as the singer at a bhajan event in Khambhaliya village near Junagadh.

The video was uploaded by the ’gopalsadhu’ on Instagram, the singer himself which captures the devotees showering money on the singer until the packet was out of money.

But the singer didn’t get distracted by any of it, and continued to maintain the flow of the music with a big and happy smile on his face.

In the video it can be seen that two men were continuously buried him in bundles and sacks of money in a generous manner, the notes are seen to be Rs 10 notes.

The atmosphere at the venue was full of enthusiasm and excitement.

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The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered 7.4M views, 449k likes, and 2.1k comments. The comment section of the viral video are seen writing Jai Maa Mogal. Some call them fake Ambani.

Mogal Maa or Mogal Mata is a Hindu folk goddess, who is widely worshipped in Gujarat, India. She is considered as an avatar of Goddess Durga. Mainly worshipped by the Charan, Ahir, and Rabari communities.

One user says,” It is normal in Gujarat.” Another user writes, “Duba duba rahta hu noton me kanhi” Third user says, “Fake mukesh ambani.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopal Sadhu (@thegopalsadhu)