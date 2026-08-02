Watch: Delhi woman gives up UPI for three months, says cash helped control spending

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A content creator, from Delhi, has sparked a discussion online after revealing that she cut down on using UPI for almost three months and the insights it gave her on how digital payment affects your spending.

In a video shared by Sadaf, on her Instagram account, she said how instead of mobile payments for almost every transaction, she used cash to pay for daily transactions.

She confessed that the cash-paid payment system made her so much more aware of every single purchase and every transaction that left her wallet.

The sight of her physically letting go of the money made her think twice about how much she was spending, thus highlighting the things she unnecessarily blew money on without noticing during cash UPI transactions.

The switch in payment made budgeting and tracking spending expenses also a lot more manageable, she added.

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Her video became a major talking point among users, with a significant proportion of them admitted to noticing a similar spending pattern after oscillating between the use of digital payment and cash.

Others, however, believe that cash is fast becoming an obsolete medium given the fact that several services have become purely digital.

Watch the video here:

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