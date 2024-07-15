Watch: Couple’s intimacy on train sparks debate, Internet asks if it’s public transport or OYO

Couple’s showing their affection on public transports has become common these days. However, sometimes these PDAs become a bit obscene. Such a similar incident has come to the fore after a video of a couple cuddling openly on a train went viral over the internet.

The video has been originally shared on Instagram by user @WANDER_WITH_ASMITA which was later shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @HasnaZaruriHai. In the video, couple can be seen snuggling on a seat in the sleeper coach and cuddling with each other. Even after having a brief conversation with a ticket checker, they resumed their PDA.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “OYO wali subidha ab Bharatia Rail me bhi uplabadh (Now facilities of OYO is also available in Indian Railways).” After being shared, the video has garnered half a million views, while over three thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Sharam nahi hai.” Another person said, “Dear railway minister, is it safe travelling in Indian mail/ express trains for females teenage girls, and others? By looking at this video?”

A third user commented, “@IRCTCofficial watch this video and take action.” Another person wrote, “Railways should introduce special couple chambers on huge fare with IRCTC tie-up.” A fifth user said, “Kids don’t need to see your crappy behaviour.”