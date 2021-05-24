WATCH: Couple Ties Knot Mid-Air To Avoid Covid-19 Restrictions

Image Credit: DONTHU RAMESH twitter handle

The coronavirus pandemic has changed people’s lives immensely. People now are reminiscing about the days when every public activity could take place without the fear of a deadly virus and the restrictions to curb it.

A video has gone viral on the social medias, that has been shared  by a Donthu Ramesh, where a couple from Madurai sets example of what people would do for the sake of love. As marriage is one of the most precious moments, this couple wanted to spend their moment with their friends and family.

The couple booked a chartered flight from Madurai to Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their airplane was over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the presence of their 161 relatives in the flight.

The couple, identified as Rakesh and Dakshina, are both residents of Madurai. They decided to rent the plane for two hours to tie the knot up above the sky in a bid to avoid curfew in Tamil Nadu.

In the video, the groom is seen tying the mangalsutra on the bride as the relatives present during the ceremony applause and shower them with flower petals. The bride is decked with flowers and jewellery and the groom is in traditional south Indian attire.

The Regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has launched an inquiry into the mid-air ceremony while the crew of the SpiceJet flight has been taken off duty for the inquiry. The airline has been asked to file a complaint against those who flouted the COVID norms with the relevant authorities.

Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown till May 31 due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

