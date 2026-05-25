Watch: Couple Thrown Off Bike After Speeding Car Rams Them in Jaipur

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A couple riding a motorcycle was critically injured on Sunday afternoon after a speeding car hit them in Jaipur of Rajasthan. The deadly accident took place near Loha Mandi. X user Ghar Ke Kalesh posted the video of the incident that has gone viral.

As we can see in the video a couple riding a bike comes from the other side of the road and almost stops on the middle of the road, perhaps after seeing the speeding car approaching. Meanwhile the speeding car rams the couple. The impact of the collision threw the couple several feet away, leaving them with serious injuries. As per the caption of the video on X, the car driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Police reached the spot shortly after the accident and launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver. The injured couple was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition was reported as critical.

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Watch the video here:

📍Jaipur, Rajasthan: A couple riding a bike was seriously injured after a speeding car hit them near Loha Mandi on Sunday afternoon. The impact reportedly threw both victims several feet away, leaving them critically injured. The driver fled the spot, abandoning the car, while… pic.twitter.com/ppxb4Og22R — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 25, 2026