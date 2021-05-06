Watch: Couple Exchange Varmala By Using Bamboo Sticks During Wedding

Weddings in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have forced couples to come up with innovative ideas to celebrate their special day. From having zoom weddings, wearing matching facemasks and PPE kits at the ceremony.

A 19-sec clip video has gone viral on social media, which shows a bride and groom exchanged varmala or garlands at their wedding ceremony using Bamboo sticks.

The additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh, Dipanshu Kabra, shared the video on Twitter.

The wedding ceremony reportedly happened in Bihar’s northern Begusarai district on April 30.

On being shared, the video has garnered more than 11.3k views and 1,032 likes. Some people found the video hilarious, others criticised the couple for not postponing the wedding.