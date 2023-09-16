WATCH: Couple dancing to “Malang Sajna” at wedding function, netiznes love it

Several videos from wedding ceremonies often go viral on a daily basis. While some of these videos are very enjoyable, some leave us emotional. Recently, a young couple took the internet by storm with their amazing dance performance.

This viral video features the talented duo dancing to the hit song “Malang Sajna” by Sachet and Parampara. In the clip, their chemistry on the dance floor is on another level, and their moves are so flawless that you cannot ignore it for a second.

The video was first shared on Instagram by a user known as @hrithik_choreography, and it didn’t take much time for the internet to notice this mesmerising display of talent.

Viewers from all over the world have showered the couple with love and admiration. Since being shared, the video has already garnered more than 17K likes and several amazing comments. Some sent warm wishes for their future, while others praised their incredible dance skills and coordination.

One user said, “This is an incredibly beautiful display of talent.”

Another enthusiastic fan couldn’t hold back their excitement and wrote, “Both of you are truly amazing! I absolutely loved every moment of it.”

A third person commented, “This is truly an outstanding performance that deserves all the recognition.”

And a fourth commenter shared their feelings, saying, “I was absolutely enchanted by your dance; may God bless you both as you continue to dazzle us with your artistry.”