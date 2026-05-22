Watch: Couple churns butter while running, Internet reacts

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A video has gone viral on the internet which captures couple are seen churning butter in a cool way- by running 20 kilometers straight in the hills.

The video is uploaded by ‘twofit.to.quit’ on Instagram with a caption, “Who knew a 20km run could double as the perfect churn for fresh, homemade butter?”

The video starts with the husband asking his wife, are shushi aaj daudne nahi jaaogi? She replies with nahi nahi makhan banana hai. The man replies by saying aaj daudte daudte banayenge makkhan. Following which they go for their morning running. After sometime the woman says 5 kilometer hogya hai makkhan bangya hoga, husband reply with run khatam hone do fir dekhenge. After they complete 15 kilometers, wife says aur agar makkhan nhi bana hoga toh ghar jaake makkhan tum banaoge. The couple runs for 20 kilometers and head backs home. Then they check the sipper in which they had kept the mixture. The result was, the butter was ready to eat. At the end the woman says wow butter accha bana hai.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered 11.8M views, 717k likes and 5.3k comments. In the comment section, one user is seen commenting, “India is converting footsteps into Makhan…” Another user says, “Uncle aunty facebook pe jao or mere mummy papa ko inspire karo” Third user says, “Coolest way to make makhan.”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara & Sushila (@twofit.to.quit)

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