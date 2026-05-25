Watch: Content creator showing bakra worth 51 Lakhs in Mumbai goat market

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A video has gone viral on the internet in which the creator at Deonar goat market asking goat prices from the sellers.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, goat markets in different parts of the country are seeing huge crowds and shocking prices. Some special bakras are reportedly being sold for prices ranging from Rs 51 lakh to nearly Rs 4 crore.

Videos of these expensive goats have gone viral on social media. People are visiting markets just to see the giant-sized bakras and rare breeds that traders are proudly displaying. Many people are recording videos and sharing them online, making these bakras internet sensations ahead of the festival.

One such video has gone viral on the internet in which the creator at Deonar goat market is seen asking goat prices from the sellers.

The video is uploaded by ‘bulkybhai_’ on Instagram with a caption, “51 lakh ka Bakra.” The video captures the creator at Deonar goat market in Mumbai asking goat prices from the sellers. He also mentions yesterday, goats priced at ₹1 lakh and ₹31 lakh were seen. Today, a goat worth ₹51 lakh is being sold. A 50% discount is also being offered, and it is being said that the goat will be given for ₹21 lakh.

The video has garnered 400k views, 9.5k likes and numerous comments. In the comment section people are seen questioning the authenticity of the video, with several users calling it fake and exaggerated.

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Sellers say goats with unusual body features, rare colours and special markings are getting more attention from buyers. Some bakras are also becoming popular because people believe their markings have religious significance.

Traders say prices are higher this year because of strong demand before Eid and lower availability of livestock in some areas due to extreme heat.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muzammil Aleem Khan (@bulkybhai_)

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