Watch Cobra-Peacock fight viral video

Several videos related to wild animals are seen going viral on social media platforms. Sometimes animals are seen showering love for each other and sometimes they are seen attacking each other in a dangerous way. Now a video of Cobra and Peacock has surfaced on the internet.

The YouTube channel of Altaf Husain OFFICIAL has shared the video where it can be seen that a cobra was going on its way in the forest. However, two-three peacocks came close to the snake after noticing it alone and repeatedly attacked it from behind.

As many as 790,039 people have watched while 2.7K of them liked the 2.1 minute-long video on YouTube alone. Some social media users are also giving their reactions to it.

Watch Video here (Credit: Altaf Husain OFFICIAL)