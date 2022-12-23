WATCH! Close encounter of bikers with tiger on road, internet says video is terrifying

Human beings are not the only creatures on earth. We share this planet with many other creatures, and we often tend to forget that fact. People often tend to act like they are the owners of this world. A reality check is often needed when people forget that there are other living beings and that is exactly what happened in a video that is going viral now. A pair on a bike had an uncomfortably close encounter when they missed a full grown tiger on the road by a whisker!

The shiver-inducing, now viral video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video shows a car. It seems like the video has been shot through the same four wheeler. The vehicle has stopped to let a full-grown tiger that is crossing the road go peacefully. However, out of nowhere, a bike comes speeding into the frame from behind. It comes to a sudden stop as the biker realises his folly, that could have proved fatal. The biker scrambles to take the bike backwards with his feet. The tiger meanwhile, looks at the vehicle, the sudden movement having caught its attention. It even proceeds to walk a few steps in the direction of the vehicles. Though it does not seem to be aggressive, no doubt seeing a full grown tiger walk towards them in slow motion would scare even the bravest person.

Watch the video of the bikers encountering tiger on the road here:

As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats.

Via Ramesh Pandey. pic.twitter.com/7fBnwJUJiH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 21, 2022

The video was a wake up call for people who forget that there are other forms of life in the jungle. Roads running through forests are always perilous to a certain degree as there is a risk of animal encounters. It is always advisable to not speed on these roads and be very cautious. It is also important to remember that honking or creating noise of any sort can agitate the wild animals who have the capability to severely harm human beings. It is also a good idea to be in covered vehicles like cars and vans instead of bikes.