Watch: Clip from 1997 film resurfaces, special friendship leaves Internet in awe A video showing an unconventional bond between a dog and a dolphin has left the Internet gushing over the compassion.

Animals often leave us surprised with their unexpected activities, some of which are unusual friendships between two different species. In the light of it, an unconventional bond between a dog and a dolphin has left the Internet gushing over the compassion. The now viral video belongs to the 1997 movie Zeus and Roxanne, where a dog is being saved by a dolphin.

The clip that has resurfaced shows a dolphin saving the dog from drowning by ferrying it on its back to its boat. Such good acts done by animals has left people relearn humanity.

A Twitter user uploaded the video with a caption that read, “Compassionate beings !”

Watch Video Here:

Compassionate beings ! pic.twitter.com/gIiyfZuy1I — Clement Ben IFS (@ben_ifs) August 28, 2022

So far the clip has garnered more than 2 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “This is one of the Best Videos that i have ever seen. I wish a human being too would behave the same way with other humans, irrespective of country, caste, race, colour, etc” and another comment read, “Pata nahi insaano ko kya ho gaya? Ek dusre ko dubaane m lage h… (Don’t know what’s wrong with humans, they are busy destroying each other).

Here are some other reaction:

Pata nahi insaano ko kya ho gaya? Ek dusre ko dubaane m lage h… — Rajesh Kumar Sharma (@RajeshKumarzz) August 28, 2022

This is one of the Best Videos that i have ever seen. I wish a human being too would behave the same way with other humans, irrespective of country, caste, race, colour,etc — Sunil Coelho (@CoelhoSunil) August 28, 2022