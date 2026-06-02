Watch: Chole Bhature Pizza, sparks debate on the Internet

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In the ever-evolving world of food fusion on social media, new dishes are concocted all the time. While some prove to be a harmonious combination, some dishes are so unconventional that they confuse and entertain the viewers in equal measure. The latest dish to do so is “Chole Bhature Pizza” an interesting blend of two universally loved Indian dishes, with an outcome no one predicted.

The video showcasing the preparation of this unusual delicacy has since gone viral across the internet, eliciting reactions ranging from disbelief to amusement. Fusion dishes are made with the premise of combining the two dishes for the “best of both worlds” however, for the users on the internet, the creation may have overshot the brief.

The recipe begins with a fresh bhatura, serving as the pizza base, followed by a layer of green chutney, then toppings of chole, and finely chopped onions. The loaded bhatura is then baked in the oven, resembling a pizza and then served in triangular slices.

While the creator boasts that the dish is a lighter and healthier alternative to chole bhature, and that added ingredients such as capsicum, sweet corn, paneer, cheese, tandoori sauce, and mayonnaise will give it an additional kick, the users seemed to be more preoccupied with the strange combination than the flavors that the dish promises to deliver.

Soon after the video hit the internet, the comments were flooded with jokes and memes questioning the creator’s sanity and the necessity of fixing a beloved North Indian dish that was already working.

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Netizens expressed concern about the potential identity crisis that the dish itself may have and declared that both pizza lovers and chole bhature fans deserve an apology. Only the more daring foodies admitted that they might still try the dish out, though they did fall in the minority.

The Chole Bhature Pizza video serves as another reminder of the lengths food creators will go for online virality. Ultimately, it is the users who decide if this is culinary innovation at its best, or a food experiment gone too far, but there is no denying that it has managed to evoke a reaction and keep the users engaged.

Watch the video here:

Say hola to Chloe bhature pizza Expect Italians to ban all Indians for this pic.twitter.com/DU1ers7Oof — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) May 31, 2026