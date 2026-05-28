Watch: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit red for Menstrual Hygiene Awareness

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai shimmered in red on the evening of 27th May and generated buzz about the one thing people tend to ignore; lack of awareness and stigma.

As the nation is celebrating World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the grandeur of railway station was illuminated in the color of blood, all for spreading awareness about menstrual health, debunking menstrual myths and taboos, and promoting the access to sanitation facilities.

As visible in the viral video shared by ANI on X, the lights illuminated in red gave a vivid representation and sent out a message loud and clear that menstruation is not a topic of shame or secrecy.

The initiative took social media by storm with people sharing images and videos of the monument gleaming in red, with the night sky as the backdrop.

For decades, menstrual hygiene has remained a controversial and unaddressed topic among various communities across the nation due to the lack of awareness and societal taboo, not to forget the limited accessibility to affordable hygiene products which affects the millions of Indian women and girls.

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Initiatives like these are not just crucial in creating awareness among society but they also bring together people and initiate a revolution for an era where this normal physiological aspect would be accepted by all with understanding.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the trains and passengers at platforms, on this one occasion CSMT did not just offer trains but also a message even louder than any announcement: Awareness begins when the silence ends.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai illuminated on the eve of World Menstrual Hygiene Day pic.twitter.com/LB6W9PpLtv — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

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