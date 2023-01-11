Watch: Chai Wala mimics Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and melodiously sings ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’

A video featuring a tea vendor has surfaced online, and his talent is catching a lot of attention online. Hailing from Maharashtra’s Amravati, the chai wala can mimic famous Bollywood actors and can sing melodiously.

Shared on Instagram by a blogger named Abhinav Jeswani, the clip features a chai wala (tea vendor) mimicking superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. He can also be seen singing the ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’ song with his mesmerizing voice.

“Most Talented Chai Wala in India. Let’s Share this Video and Fulfill Sagar Bhaiya’s Wish to go to Bollywood,” read the caption. Alike other bloggers Abhinav too shared the location of the tea seller.

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST NAGPUR THINGS (@abhinavjeswani)

As per the clip, the tea seller is identified as Sagar Srivastava, and apart from making lip-smacking tea, he can also mimic Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and more. Towards the end of the video, he even also sings Kumar Sanu’s “Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana” song, and his voice is worth hearing.

So far, the video has garnered more than 12.7k views and tons of reactions. Netizens praised the tea-seller for his talent and skills.

Users posted comments like, “Talent really has no bounds”, “Talent ki kami nahi humare desh mey” and many more.