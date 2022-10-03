Watch: Cat’s hilarious reaction to human accidentally touching its tail

There’s no doubt that cats are hilarious, several video still surface on the Internet to prove so. They are goofy and leave the world giggling over their acts. Something similar can be seen in the video that was recently shared on Instagram.

Originally posted on TikTok, the social media user reposted the clip on an Instagram page named ‘catsdoingthings.’ The hilarious video begins with a cat licking its tail. The text insert in the video explains the reason behind the kitty’s act. “Accidentally touched his tail for like 1 second and he’s doing all this like ‘sir you were drinking toilet water 5 minutes ago’,” it reads.

The caption in the post read, “Oh so you hate me?”

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than six lakh views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “My cat does this too when I pet her. Feels so insulting when she dramatically cleans herself after” and another comment read, “The disrespect.”

Take a look at some other reactions:

Earlier, a video of a curious cat trying to learn pottery also went viral on social media. In the clip, a cat can be seen being curious about the art of pottery and trying its hands on it. Not just cats, but dogs, bears, elephants and so many other animal videos are present on the Internet to brighten our day.