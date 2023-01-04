Watch: Canadian man grooves to the iconic ‘Dola re Dola’ with Indian YouTuber, Internet amazed

The iconic song of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dola re Dola’ of the movie Devdas still reigns supreme, even after twenty years. Over time, the song has grown to be cult-favourite status for every individual across the world and still many tries to capture this charm by copying the dance moves. In light of it, an Indian and a Canadian guy can be seen dancing gracefully to the song on the streets of New York that has surfaced online.

The viral video opens with Jainil Mehta, an Indian, and Alex Wong, a Canadian are seen dancing in barefoot on the popular song of Devdas. The duo can be seen wearing heavy colourful lehengas while dancing to the iconic song. From expressions to the hook step, this dynamic team impresses the netizens with their spirited and enjoyable choreography.

The clip of the men dancing to Dola re Dola was shared as a post on Instagram by Alexdwong. He shared the post with a caption that read,” When two dancers ‘Dola’ together in New York City! RIP to our feet.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Wong (@alexdwong)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Love!! And I also love how completely unaffected the passers-by are behind you. Such an NYC thing.” Another commented,” That‘s my fav Bollywood movie, you guys nailed it!!” A third comment read,” My country apparently doesn’t allow Instagram audio but even without audio I immediately knew you’re dancing to Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Love it!!”