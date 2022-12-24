Watch! Camera captures little boy saving his mother from falling, Video goes viral

In a recent incident, timely action shown by a little boy saved his mother from having a fatal fall. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and the netizens cannot stop admiring the action of bravery shown by the kid.

The video being spoken about, shows a woman standing on a ladder. It can be guessed that she was trying to fix something at a height. Suddenly, the ladder fell down and the lady was left suspended dangerously. She can be heard shouting and screaming for help. This entire time, the little boy was standing at a distance witnessing everything. He immediately ran to the ladder and tried holding it upright.

Lifting the ladder seemed to be a herculean task for the little imp. In the clip, he can be seen struggling to do the same. After much effort, he was able to pick up the ladder and place it near his mother. The video was originally shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, on his official Twitter handle. He shared the video along with a caption that says that the wisdom and courage shown by the little boy deserve all the praise. Take a look at the video here:

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी… इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022

The video where a little boy saves his mother was shared on December 23. Upon being shared, it has gathered over 105k views, with over 5k likes, and several comments. Netizens could not stop themselves from admiring and praising the kid. One Twitter user commented, “This kid is gonna be a soldier.” Another user tweeted, “Oh my god millions of blessings to tiny baby holding such a big ladder. Finally, the lady was saved. This is called good parenting,” while yet another commented, “Saabaasssss That’s like a TRUE SON.”