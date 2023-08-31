WATCH: Viral video of cabin crew dancing on wing of airplane, Airline reacts

Of late, the quest for getting attention on social media has led to a concerning tale of events. Very often, we come across viral videos and pictures that show how extreme lengths some people can go to, in order to get the perfect click.

A recent incident involving the cabin crew of Swiss International Airlines has caught the internet’s attention. A video that has gone viral, shows the cabin crew members dancing and posing on an airplane. They were dancing on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft parked in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The incident has ignited an internal probe within the airlines and also received severe criticism.

The incident unfolded at the Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) while the aircraft was awaiting its flight to Brazil. In the video, three crew members can be seen unlocking the aircraft’s over-wing exit. They were also seen dancing and posing by the aircraft’s engine.

Responding to the incident, Swiss Airlines emphasized that while the video might look entertaining, it is in fact risky. They further mentioned that the wing contains important elements like engines and flaps; stepping onto which can lead to accidents.

Michael Pelzer, spokesperson of the airlines, said that such a behavior is unacceptable. He further stressed that this does not align with their safety standards or professionalism.

Take a look at the video of the cabin crew dancing on airplane: