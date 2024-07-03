Watch: Bull attacks Pakistani female reporter during live reporting, internet reacts

Horrific things sometimes happen during live coverage on television. Recently such an incident of a Pakistani female reporter was attacked by a bull during live reporting is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @gharkekalesh. In the video, a female reporter is seen reporting about the various prices associated with livestock. However, in the middle of the reporting, two bulls arrived suddenly from nowhere and attacked her from the left sized. In the video, she was heard letting out a terrified cry and later collapsed on the ground.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Bull Hits Reporter during Live tv Coverage in Pakistan. On being shared, the video has garnered over one million views, while, nearly 4.2 thousand X users have liked the clip.

The clip has also received hilarious reaction from the netizens. Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Unexpected from bull…hope she is fine…Drink Red bull.” Another person commented, “He is saying they like goats not girls.”

A third person wrote, “This was an unexpected and shocking moment on live TV. Kudos to the reporter for maintaining composure in such a dangerous situation. Safety should always be a priority in the field.” Another X user said, “That bull needed camera attention.” A fifth person commented, “Pakistan fans will blame Indian cricket and fans for this.”