Watch: Bride surprises groom with graceful dance on ‘Sajna’ song

Weddings are one of the most important event in one’s life, hence, the couple try to make it as special as possible. In light of it, a bride decided to surprise her groom with a special performance on their ‘big day.’ The video of the bridal entry has gone viral on the Internet, as people are loving the way the woman expresses her love for her husband-to-be.

Shared on Instagram by Meghna Kalwani, the video shows her dressed in a bright red and silver lehenga. As she walks near the chappel, the bride performs an impromptu dance to the songs ‘Sajna’ and ‘Makhna.’ Seeing the bride dance, the groom can be seen smiling brightly.

Take a look:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has racked upto 7 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “Look at the groom with soo much glow on his face” and another comment read, “So much joyful yet So elegant… Perfectly balanced… Don’t like these sort of performances but she nailed it.” While many praised her performance, some were mesmerized by her beautiful lehanga. Meanwhile, many comments mentioned how handsome the groom was.

“Can’t take eyes off from that gorgeous Lehengaa,”wrote one and another user commented, “Omg groom is soooo handsome.”