Watch: Bride surprises Groom with Bollywood style entrance, video viral

A wedding is one of the most important days in each person’s life; every couple desires to make it as memorable as it could be. Therefore, spending a huge amount of money on wedding photographers and videographers has become a ritual as it treasures all the happy and overwhelming moments of the day.

A video of a bride and groom went viral on social media after the bride made a scintillating entrance in front of all the wedding guests.

The video cherishing a beautiful moment of a bride and groom dancing on the popular Bollywood track “Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angdai Li” has gained a lot of attention on the internet. The clip was uploaded by Photoshoot Wedding on their Instagram page.

In the recording, the bride can be seen dancing as she reaches near the stage. Seeing her dance so beautifully, the groom couldn’t hold in and joins her in the act.

The viral video has garned more than 22,000 likes on Instagram within a few hours of being uploaded. This Jubin Nautiyal’s song, not only help the bride and groom create a precious moment in their wedding but also the guests nearby can be seen enjoying as they started dancing on the track as well.

