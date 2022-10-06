Watch: Bride in ‘Kala Chasma’ impresses everyone with her tremendous moves

Marriage is a beginning of a new life, and people try their best to make the auspicious day as memorable as they can. A ceremony filled with dance, music and glamorous attires; and the bride and groom’s only day to experience being in the limelight. Therefore, it has become very important to have a grand entry for the to be married couple, especially the bride.

In light of it, an Indian bride made sure the spotlight doesn’t leave her as she dances her way to the chapel. The video shared on YouTube has gone viral, and netizens are all praise for the girl.

The video shows the bride making a special entrance before the garland ceremony, which leaves her groom impressed who is surprised by her tremendous moves.

The clip begins with the bride dancing to ‘saiyaan superstar’ from the movie Ek Paheli Leela starring Sunny Leone. The second song in the medley was the now viral song ‘Kala Chashma’ which original belongs to the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. She further grooves to the song ‘london thumakda’ from the 2014 hit Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

Take a look:

(Video credit- YouTube/Flamingo Weddings)

So far, the video has garnered more than 97k views and the number keeps rising. Netizens are also commenting on this video.