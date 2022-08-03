Watch: Bride and groom’s epic dance-off on Mundian To Bach Ke viral video to know who won

Many upbeat tunes have the superpower to make even non-dancers shake a leg. Whether it be the song Jatt Ka Chora or O Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir Singh. The highlight of weddings and parties are Punjabi songs. Due to their catchy beats, these songs reached the top of the charts and inspired a number of well-known viral videos. In a clip that has gone viral, in which the bride and groom dance to a well-known Punjabi song, has been attracting a lot of views and love. The duo can be seen dancing to the popular Punjabi song “Mundiya T0 Bach Ke.”

This video has been posted by the “Bollywood Choreography” on Instagram’s feed. Ishaan and Shonie can be seen in this clip syncing their moves to the beat of the song. Shonie can be seen donning a lovely flowery outfit. While the groom appears handsome in a semi-formal outfit. The bride begins to dance first, followed a few seconds later by the groom.

The viral video’s caption reads – ‘Sorry Ishaan but my sister deffs won this one’

Watch the viral video here:

Everyone has fallen in love with this now-viral video. It is obvious that when the girl is dancing, she has scored everybody’s attention. More than 91,000 people have liked and viewed this adorable Instagram video. Internet users have been consistently expressing their love in the comments.