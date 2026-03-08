Watch: Boy’s bowling skills during training, netizens impressed

Advertisement

Some people love watching cricket and some people love playing cricket. Cricket is a sports that is loved by millions of people in the world. A young and passionate boy is captured in a video during the training time by an Instagram user who asks him questions about cricket, his favorites and from how many years he has been playing cricket for.

The video uploaded by ‘hegdeeveryday’ with a caption “watch out for this kid 😎.” The video captures a kid named Advik and voice of the user is being heard questioning the cute little bowler. The young boy shows his bowling skills to the user when he asks if he can bowl like his favourite bowler, Mitchell Starc.

In the viral video the user asks the boy to catch the ball and further asks what his name is to which the boy responds that his name is Advik. He says, you are a left arm pacer, wait a second who’s your favourite bowler? The boy says Mitchell Starc. Then the user asks him if he can bowl like Mitchell Starc, the boy replies by saying watch me. The boy then starts running to throw the ball towards the batsman and bowled him out. The user then shouts Mitchell Starc to cheer the young boy. He then asks how much he enjoyed. the user asks is yorker your speciality? The boy with confidence asks him back, is it? The user further asks him if he likes yorker and the boy replies it by sayings “the best.” The man also says that you are from Uttar Pradesh and want to play for LSG in future he also asks from how many years he is playing cricket and from how many years he has known mitchell starc to which he replies three years and one year.

The video has received 3.6 million views, 369k likes and 562 comments. In the comment section one user says, “Talk less work more 😎.” Another user writes, “He be like: too many questions broo ,let me peacefully bowl !😂” Third user says, “So confident young bowler 👌.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avanish Hegde | Your internet sports friend (@hegdeeveryday)