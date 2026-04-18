Watch: Boy calling flying eagle to sit on his hand, uploader calls them friends

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Animals are said to be human’s true loyal friends, a similar video that actually justifies the statement has come to everyone’s eyes. In the video the boy is seen making some sounds and also seen going some hand moments for calling the flying eagle towards him to sit on his hand.

It took a while for the eagle to come but it did, it is said to be a magical moment as although animals can’t speak but they can very well understand what humans want and true to say either by words, sounds or actions.

The eagle made a perfect and a very cinematic landing on the boy’s hand.

This amazing and surprising video is uploaded by ‘ramansingh8900’ on Instragram and he has captioned it as “Bonding”. In the video he has written two words which reads, “Bonding and Friendship”.

So it is being said that humans and animals hold such a unbreakable bond and friendship that can amaze people and shock them for the love and care shown from both the sides.

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The viral video has garnered 355k likes and 880 comments. One user says, “Ture friendship…❤️‍🩹💯” Another says, “True beauty friendship 😍😍😍😍😍” Third user says, “Natural Drone”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raman Singh Negi (@ramansingh8900)