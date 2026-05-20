Watch: Blinkit boy stops after seeing bat, play few shots after delivery

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A heart-warming video showing a silent moment of Blinkit boy picking up the bat and play a few shots, keeping it back before leaving the place has won hearts on the internet.

A video is uploaded by ‘@biharigurl’ on X, the user has captioned the video as, “A Blinkit delivery partner. A cricket bat. And one silent gesture kissing the bat before leaving for work. That moment stayed with us. Because passion doesn’t ask where you come from, what you wear, or what your job title is.”

The video captures a delivery boy delivering groceries to the customer and is walking while looking at his phone, until he stops after looking at the bat, picking it up and playing few shots before leaving the place to work.

The video silently speaks a lot about the man, as he wasn’t able to stop playing from the bat until he realised he has to leave for work again. When he was keeping the bat, he kissed it. With this act we can assume that he was very passionate about cricket but to earn a living had to leave his dream and join some other job.

The video has gone viral and has garnered 320.2k views, 7.3k likes and numerous comments.

One user says, “Would it be possible to locate this person? I’d love to gift him a bat of his choice. I’m not very rich or anything like that, but the amount of pure happiness this gave him genuinely touched my heart.”

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Another user says, “That’s pure passion! Dreams don’t die even after deliveries. Keep batting!”

Third user says, “Absolutely true. The cricket is emotion for many. We still do bowling action while walking with friends and pretend to play it around invisibly.”

Watch the video here:

A Blinkit delivery partner. A cricket bat. And one silent gesture kissing the bat before leaving for work. That moment stayed with us. Because passion doesn’t ask where you come from, what you wear, or what your job title is. pic.twitter.com/nlsU8YwdV8 — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) May 19, 2026

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