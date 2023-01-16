Watch: Biker rides down motorcycle in mall elevator like Hollywood stunt

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we come across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you features a biker who took the Hollywood stunt to another level.

The video opens with a biker riding down a bike in an indoor escalator of what seems to be a mall. In a second, a man can be seen running behind him to catch him. When the action shifts outside, the rider leaves the structure quickly and is followed by two men. It seems like the bike is stolen and the owner is chasing after the likely lifter.

The clip of the two-wheeler was shared on Twitter by a user named Vicious Videos.

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Kasih backsound warkop dki donk.” Another commented,” Bro Cop Run Fast Y’all that cop ain’t human.”