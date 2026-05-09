Watch: Bihar woman paints cucumbers green at railway station, arrested

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Patna: A video has gone viral on the internet which shows a woman vendor painting cucumbers with artificial colours which can cause health risks.

This incident reportedly took place in Katihar railway station openly. The vendors were seen dipping the dull, peeled cucumbers in a jar which was filled with green liquid.

The woman along with few others have been arrested by the police. They are being questioned by the police. They have admitted their crime and said that they are being using colour similar to the liquid that is used in weddings.

Cucumbers are refreshing food items that are often sold in railway stations plus people also buy them to snack on as they are affordable. But a incident has come to light in which the vendors are seen playing with the health of the public.

The video is shared by ‘@NCIBHQ’ which reads, “At Katihar railway station in Bihar, passengers’ lives are being openly toyed with. In the presence of hundreds of railway employees and dozens of railway police personnel, these women selling cucumbers are poisoning the blood of passengers, but the entire railway administration and police staff are sleeping with blindfolds over their eyes.

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After all, who will take responsibility for the safety of passengers’ health at the railway station or in the train? Is there anyone responsible for such tampering with people’s health to continue like this?”

Watch the video here: