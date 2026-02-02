Watch: Bengaluru teacher mentions she loves fruits once, students bring it every day

Advertisement

The Bengaluru teacher captured the beautiful moment of kindness and joy in a video and shared the video on Instagram. The video shows the students offering her fruits every day through a window. The teacher narrated that her students had been offering her fruits everyday after she once casually mentioned it during class.

The video shared on Instagram by Deepali, captioned as “My mom is grateful for my kids that I eat fruits everyday ,” went viral on social media.

The students in the video won hearts of people on the internet for turning casual comment into a daily ritual of happiness and kindness for the teacher.

Moreover, the video has received views and likes in huge numbers and about 218 people commenting on the video for the cute children’s kind act.

One user says, “Never settle for less cuz this is how your children treat you” another user says, “Cutest thing I have witnessed today…such a blessing to be their teacher!” , third user comments, “Casually mentioning something you like and they take it seriously. This is the best gift we get as teachers.”

Watch the video here:

