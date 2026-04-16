WATCH: Bengaluru professor’s dance moves on Mukkala Mukkabala goes viral

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A video of a woman dancing at a flash mob event to the beats of the popular classic song Mukkala Mukkabala has gone viral on the internet. The professor has won the hearts of the internet goers for her moves. The video was reportedly shot at a Bengaluru college.

What makes the special is that the woman in the video is a Mathematics professor. The woman in the viral video is Priyadarshini Shivaramu, who is a Mathematics professor at the Bangalore Institute of Technology.

The video shows the professor dancing to the classic song Mukkala Mukkabala as part of a flash mob event at the college, The students of the college were seen reacting to the flash mob performance with cheers in the background.

The now viral video has taken a spotlight on social media, as netizens appreciated her enthusiasm to the sequence.

The video was shared on Instagram by Priyadarshini Shivaramu herself with the caption “College flash mob.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyadarshini Shivaramu (@priyadarshinishivaramu)

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The comments under the post she shared on Instagram showered her with praises, and some quirky takes on the dance moves.

“Mam you rock as always.” a comment read, alongside others that read, “Always having and spreading the same energy Ma’am” and “Your energy is contagious.”

Other users wrote, “Mam u just killed it,” “U r allrounder mam,” “on fire as always mam,” and “U r allrounder mam”

Many users had an unconventional take on the iconic hookstep, as many compared her energy and steps to martial arts, such as karate.

“Boxing with vibe: left straight Right upper cut with ease Left upper cut Right upper cut,” a user wrote under the video.