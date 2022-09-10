Watch: Bengaluru man swimming in living room of luxurious villa as flood hits city A video from the Bengaluru has surfaced online and it shows a man swimming inside his living room of a posh villa as flood hits the IT city.

Several parts of Bengaluru has completely flooded and the roads have submerged. Especially the low-lying areas across the city are waterlogged and has been cut off from electricity and drinking water. Several videos from the IT hub has been doing round on the Internet. Earlier, a visual showing luxury cars being submerged in water in underground parking spaces, top company CEOs and families using tractors to travel through the city, etc garnered a lot of attention online.

Meanwhile, the users of the microblogging sites are amused by a video from the city featuring a man swimming inside a house. According to Twitteratis, the clip seems to have originated from a posh villa in Epsilon, Bengaluru.

Notably, the luxurious society Epsilon is home to many businessmen, such as Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji and Britannia CEO Varun Berry.

In the short clip that has gone viral, a man can be seen swimming in waterlogged in the living room. He also takes a dip inside to show the depth of the water that has flooded the ground floor of the house.

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 2k views and tons of comments. People took to the comment section to pitch in their theories and thoughts. While some showed genuine concern, many blamed the government for the current happenings. Some also pointed out that the their must be a water blockage which is why the house is still under water whereas the outside doesn’t seem that bad.

Take a look at some reactions:

Don’t forget Hyderabad faces the same thing in 2020 earlier Chennai and before that Mumbai. Ppl hv less memory wat happened in the silicon city of USA. — a₹$udhindra♛ 🇮🇳 (@arsudhindra) September 9, 2022

As per window, Seems like there is no flood outside of home… It’s a blockage of rain water passage in any locked home instead.. Did you notice the same? 🥹 — Akhilesh (@akhileshverma50) September 9, 2022