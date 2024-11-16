WATCH: Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver confronts woman over ride cancellation, video goes viral

Bengaluru: A heated argument between a woman and an auto-rickshaw driver, Pavan Kumar in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Kumar claims that the woman had booked two rides on different apps and canceled one at the last moment. Kumar says the woman had booked his auto through Ola but canceled it to take a Rapido ride. He confronted her while she is sitting in another auto-rickshaw questioning her actions.

However, she denied booking an Ola ride and stated that she had only compared prices on the app while insisting she only booked one auto. She went on to call her father to complain about Kumar, who she said was harassing her.

She told Kumar, “Mujhe nahin pata. Maine kya number save karke rakhi hu ke Ola ka cab aaraha hain yaa.” and blamed the Ola app for any confusion, saying “App mein dekho. Aapka app ka problem hain, Ola app ka. Zyada nautanki mat karo.”

The argument became worse as the woman began to use filthy language in her words, saying, “F*k you, f*k you. Bhaiyaa aap chalo. Yeh pagal aadmi hai.”.

Kumar uploaded the video on social media, with a mention of Bengaluru City Police and other related authorities. He questioned her behavior and abusive language used against the drivers. He clearly highlighted: “How right is it for passengers to use rude and obscene words for the driver like this?

WATCH the viral video here: