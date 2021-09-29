Watch: Battery scooter pour out smoke as it catches fire, video viral

A video of a battery scooter pouring out smoke before catching fire has gone viral on the Internet. The shocking incident that happened was captured by the people present on the scene and later uploaded on social media.

The 1 minute 40 seconds clip shared on an Instagram page named ‘giedde’ has garnered more than 11k views so far. In the video, the electric scooter, parked on the side of a road, can be seen emitting an immense amount of smoke and fumes erupting from it. Soon after the vehicle catches fire and people run away from it.

However, the place, where the incident took place, is unclear. Such events are increasing as people are preferring e-scooters and bikes over conventional vehicles. Even firefighters have earlier pointed out that, in many cases, faulty after-market batteries may be a problem. Replacements, and duplicate batteries that did not originally come with the scooters, are likely to lead to fires.