Watch: Baby Leopard Traps Deer On Road, Waits For Mother To Share Its Prey

You might have watched many wildlife videos that are going viral on different social media platforms. One such video is also going immensely viral now and has surprised the social media users.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a deer being trapped in the clutches of a leopard, which was waiting for its mother to share its prey. This video shows the true nature of wildlife where the weak get killed and the strong prevail.

This video was shared by IFS Gaurav Sharma on Twitter on 16th December. He shared the video on his official Twitter account and captioned it ‘This is the best wildlife video.’

In this 2 minutes and 20-second long video, it can be seen that the leopard is sitting in the middle of a road with a deer trapped between its claws. The leopard does not give the deer a chance to escape from its claws neither killing it because it is seen waiting for its mother.

Although the deer is moaning in pain and tries its best to flee from the spot, the leopard overpowers and keeps the deer under its control. However, sometimes later, the leopard bites the deer on its neck and drags him from one side of the road to the other side where his mother was present.

Soon, the mother leopard joined its baby and dragged the deer to a bush before killing it.

This video, which was filmed by one of the travelers, has already got about 26.3 thousand views and 1100 thousand likes.

Watch the video here: