Watch: Baby chimp’s reaction to seeing its caretaker after a long time

A heart-warming video has posted on social media lately that shows the reaction of a baby chimp after seeing its caretaker after a long time. The video has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video, the caretaker is waiting with open arms for the cute animal. The baby chimp runs to him happily and, as it reaches the man, they embrace each other — a truly emotional sight. The joy and satisfaction of meeting a dear one are clearly visible on the faces of both the man and the animal.

Posted to X platform from the handle ‘Nature is Amazing’ the video was posted yesterday at about 11 am and within these couples of hours, it has earned approximately 140k views.

Besides, the post also earned a number of interesting comments.

“It must be fun caring for those guys.”

“That hug hits different”

“Don’t you just love animals?”

“Aww, the moment is pure heart-melt. The baby chimp spots its caretaker, and in an explosion of joy, it sprints over and leaps straight into their arms, clinging tightly as if never letting go. That rush of love and recognition is absolutely priceless.”

“My toddlers when I come home from work everyday”

Watch the video here:

Baby chimp’s reaction to seeing its caretaker after a long time.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aZs15XO4Pm — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 9, 2025