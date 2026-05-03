Watch: Baby changing his reaction after not taken for ghumi ghumi

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Babies are the mischiefs, dramatic and the cutest thing in the world whether it is of a human or a animal. Babies learn and get addicted to whatever is near them whether it is a toy or a person.

When they discover news things like food or places, or taken outside for a ride on a scooter or a car. They feel happy.

Before I tell you about the context of the video let’s assume that the baby in the video was habituated of going out for a ride with his father on a scooter, and his father was going out for some work. He wanted to go along and when refused to be taken he started crying so that they take him out. But the parents were smart enough, they showed him the dream that yes he is going outside. And later when the scooter started he was taken off the scooter by his mother. The baby’s reaction immediately changed when the funny incident happened.

This video was uploaded by ‘_krishivnanda_’ on Instagram. Basically the parents of the viral child have debut him on social media and make regular contents related to him. The content are for fun and something that would entertain the people.

The video has gone viral and has garnered 10.8 million views, 174k likes and 1.2k comments. In the comment section, people are seen sending laughing emojis, which means that they liked the strategy of the parents and also the content.

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One user says, “The child is traumatized for the whole life.” Another user says, “Buddy needs more ram to process it.” Third user says, “Baby shock mom rocked.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishiv Nanda (@_krishivnanda_)