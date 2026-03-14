Watch: Ayodhya artist turns Peepal leaves into canvas for intricate portraits of Lord Ram

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Ayodhya: A local artist in Ayodhya is attracting attention for developing the finely made portraits of Hindu deities on delicate peepal leaves in an extraordinary show of patience and devotion. The painter, Jitendra, has been painting elaborate pictures of Lord Rama and other mythical beings on the weak natural surface as his canvas.

The medium of art is what is extraordinary. The leaves of the peepal are delicate and prone to destruction, hence not easy to work on. Jitendra dries and cleanses the leaves, after which he uses a fine piece of equipment to carve the exact outline and details to make the natural leaf a miniature work of devotional art.

In the collection of the artist, there are portraits of Sita, Hanuman, and other characters of the tradition of Ramayana. The designs are done in very soft lines, emphasizing facial expressions, ornaments, and symbolism, even though the space is very limited.

It takes hours of labour to make art out of the peepal leaves. The slightest misstep may rip the leaf or destroy the design. Due to this aspect, each of the pieces requires a long period and focus to be made.

The completed paintings, however, are almost lace-like, and the natural veins of the leaf are part of the work. The audience has appreciated the works because of the detailed decoration and the imaginative manner in which they combine nature with spirituality.

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Artists working with natural substances and experimenting with leaf art are becoming more popular among Indian artists. Peepal leaves, which are regarded as the sacred tree in the Hindu culture, give the works of Jitendra an additional symbolic value because a simple leaf comes to be a religious offering.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Ayodhya artist Jitendra intricately draws Lord Sri Ram and other deities on Peepal leaf pic.twitter.com/Xym8x4Kgr8 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026