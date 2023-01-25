Watch: Artist draws a sketch of Taj Mahal from letters of monument; internet amazed

Art has the ability to stimulate and inspire human minds. The internet is full of creative and diverse individuals who use their social media accounts to showcase their talents. In light of it, a remarkable artistic effort has captured people’s attention online and has gone viral in the social media.

The video opens up with an artist standing in front of a small blackboard which has the word ‘Taj Mahal’ written on it. He then uses a chalk to produce a sketch of the monument by joining the letters of Taj Mahal together. The entire process is quite rewarding and intriguing to observe. The artist triumphantly strikes a pose with his drawing at the end of the clip.

The clip was shared as a post by the artist named Akdev on his Instagram handle. He shared the post with a caption that read,” Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Wow brother amazing painting, saw something special for the first time.” Another commented, ”Wow…Fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding.” A third comment read,” What a Talent…Keep it up.”